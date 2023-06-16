WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A local organization is helping change the perspective of northeastern Pennsylvania’s unhoused community.

Volunteers and residents of Keystone Mission’s Transformation Center in Wilkes-Barre held a community clean-up event at Coal Street Park, Friday morning.

Despite the rainy weather they were committed to the clean-up.

“I was in a bad spot my roommate was doing drugs I had to get out of there. I had lost my job a couple of weeks earlier and had nowhere to go. I called the mission I got in there and wow it’s I’ve had serenity since I’ve been in there,” said Stevan Plaza a volunteer.

The center helps men get back on their feet by offering services such as mental health counseling, spiritual guidance, help finding a job permanent housing and so much more.

“They are wanted here that they are valued here that this community belongs to them. I think that a lot of times we can get um a lot of unhoused individuals or homeless individuals aren’t perceived very well by society and we’re trying to change that,” explained Lasha Wyman-Klein, a vocational specialist.

“Anytime I do any kind of service it makes me feel a better person it makes my holy spirit come out,” added Plaza.

The volunteer’s efforts were even rewarded with a hot lunch provided by Artisan’s Fire food truck.

“Makes you feel good to do a purpose, puts some goodness in your heart you help some people and make them feel good about themselves too and help maybe lift somebody up,” continued Barton Weidlich the owner of Artisans Fire.

Again that clean-up effort took place at Coal Street Park in Wilkes-Barre.