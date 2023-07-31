WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wilkes-Barre coffee shop that suffered serious water damage is open again.

Just last month, Abide Coffeehouse off Public Square sustained flood damage caused by a faulty water heater from an upstairs apartment.

The coffee house has spent the last several weeks undergoing renovations. The reopening is good news for the downtown.

“It’s one of those really comfortable places you come together to just talk over some coffee. It’s like center grounds for some people and I think that’s super important to have in every community,” said Shanie Mohamed, Director of Economic Development for Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce

The Abide coffee shop is open Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. til 7:00 p.m. at their West Market Street location.