WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Local supporting local. After Abide Coffeehouse in downtown Wilkes-Barre was forced to temporarily close its doors, another local spot is stepping up to help its neighbor.

A new sense of community is brewing downtown after Abide Coffeehouse on Market Street in Wilkes-Barre temporarily closed its doors due to extensive water damage from a leak from a faulty water heater in the floor above the business.

One of the owners says they received the call early Friday morning from a neighbor.

“Came down here at one in the morning, fire department was here, police department, and there was water pouring out of the ceiling from a broken water heater upstairs,” said Austin Shission, co-owner of the Abide Coffeehouse.

The water gushed onto the counter space, the registers, merchandise, and some of the coffee equipment.

Now unable to sell coffee of their own, Abide encouraged their followers on social media to continue to buy local.

“When they closed, they directed people to our coffee shop and to other local coffee shops,” said co-owner of Pour Coffee House Stacy Long.

That’s when Pour decided to help out and donate a portion of their sales to abide.

“We wanted to show the community that it’s not just about competition, we just wanna look out for each other and do what’s best for Wilkes-Barre and that’s just being there for one another,” Long added.

One local photographer also decided to get in on the giving back.

“I have my artwork here on display this month so I decided to donate a portion of each sale to Abide,” said photographer Deno Pantelakos.

The owners of Abide say they’re extremely grateful for the support.

“We just really appreciate the whole community coming out, supporting us, reaching out,” said Shission.

As they continue to clean and assess the damage, Abide is closed until further notice.