WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown announced Thursday, the City of Wilkes-Barre will enact a Code Blue classification due to severely cold temperatures.

From Saturday evening, December 17 through Wednesday morning, December 21 the Code Blue designation will be in effect, opening the emergency shelter for those that are homeless.

The Code Blue Emergency Emergency Shelter is located at Keystone Mission, 290 Parkview Circle, in Wilkes Barre. The Code Blue emergency Shelter Program is administered by Keystone Mission.

The City will help with the administration portion of the program by determining when a Code Blue is necessary, publicizing when it will be in effect, and having city personnel attempt to notify the homeless of the activation of a Code Blue classification.

A Code Blue is initiated when the National Weather Service (NWS) predicts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, or when there is an expected snowfall of 12 inches or more.

The public will also be notified of a Code Blue situation by the lighting of a blue light on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre. During a Code Blue, the shelter will be open to guests beginning at 9:00 p.m. and will close at 7:00 a.m. the following morning.

People interested in volunteering to assist with the Code Blue Program or seeking more information about the program should contact Keystone Mission at (570) 871-4795 ext: 410 or by sending an email.