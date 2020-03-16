Wilkes-Barre closes city-owned buildings to protect first responders

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown has declared a State of Emergency in response to COVID-19.

All city-owned buildings are closed to the public. The public cannot enter the fire stations or police stations unless it’s an emergency. It’s an effort to protect first responders from being exposed to COVID-19.





The mayor says the city cannot protect the community if first responders are exposed or even sickened by the coronavirus.

The Police Chief says he’s also trying to reduce person-to-person contact.

