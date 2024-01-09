WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown announced Tuesday morning that out of caution, area floodgates would be closed.

Mayor Brown stated that the Solomon Creek floodgates, located at Waller and Regent Streets, would close beginning at 10:30 a.m. as a precautionary measure due to the weather.

Also, the floodgates located on South Franklin Street will be closed at 2:30 p.m. and the Barney Street Bridge will remain open because there are no imminent high water issues.

Any further closers will be announced as needed and drivers are advised to avoid the area.

For more information, visit the Wilkes-Barre City website or Facebook page.