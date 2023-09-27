WILKES-BARRE CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Oktoberfest is officially coming back to Wilkes-Barre for its third year in a row!
On Wednesday, Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown announced the details of the City’s 3 annual Oktoberfest. The event will take place on Saturday, September 30, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Public Square in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.
The event is sponsored by Xfinity and includes live music, food, and a beer area. The beer area is for ages 21 and up. Must have an ID to enter. The event will feature beer from Susquehanna Brewing Company (SBC).
Food Vendors:
- Cosenza’s On the Go
- Mr P’s Potato Pancakes
- Notis the Gyro King
- Sammy P’s Cocina
- Sammy’s Caribbean Grill
- Shariff Express
- Snooks Wings and Things
- Taco Bout Us
Craft Vendors:
- Awa’s Arts and Crafts
- Blizzwear
- Joyce Zhang Toys
- Sundance Vacations
- The Rock Shop
- Westwind Jewelry
- Xfinity—mobile activation center
Live Music Schedule:
- 2:00-3:30 p.m. Burn the Jukebox
- 4:00-5:30 p.m. Polka Bandski
- 6:00-8:00 p.m. Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen
For questions and concerns visit the event’s Facebook page or to learn more about Wilkes-Barre’s Oktoberfest event visit the webpage.