WILKES-BARRE CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Oktoberfest is officially coming back to Wilkes-Barre for its third year in a row!

On Wednesday, Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George C. Brown announced the details of the City’s 3 annual Oktoberfest. The event will take place on Saturday, September 30, from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Public Square in Downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The event is sponsored by Xfinity and includes live music, food, and a beer area. The beer area is for ages 21 and up. Must have an ID to enter. The event will feature beer from Susquehanna Brewing Company (SBC).

Food Vendors:

Cosenza’s On the Go

Mr P’s Potato Pancakes

Notis the Gyro King

Sammy P’s Cocina

Sammy’s Caribbean Grill

Shariff Express

Snooks Wings and Things

Taco Bout Us

Craft Vendors:

Awa’s Arts and Crafts

Blizzwear

Joyce Zhang Toys

Sundance Vacations

The Rock Shop

Westwind Jewelry

Xfinity—mobile activation center

Live Music Schedule:

2:00-3:30 p.m. Burn the Jukebox

4:00-5:30 p.m. Polka Bandski

6:00-8:00 p.m. Dustin Douglas and the Electric Gentlemen

For questions and concerns visit the event’s Facebook page or to learn more about Wilkes-Barre’s Oktoberfest event visit the webpage.