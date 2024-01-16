WILKES-BARRE CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department welcomed three new members to its force.

Michael Meeker, Harold Fisher, and Jeffrey Beisel were sworn in as career firefighters and EMTs by Wilkes-Barre City Mayor George Brown.

Their families, friends, and fellow firefighters braved the cold to support. Each of the men sworn in has years of experience as both firefighter and volunteer firefighter.

“As a career firefighter sometimes we see the best in people and sometimes we see the worst times but your training, your knowledge is gonna give you the tools that you need to be a career firefighter and serve the residents and the visitors of wilkes-barre well,” said Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department Chief Jay Delaney.

The Wilkes-Barre City Fire Department is 217 years old and is considered a world-class all-hazards fire department.