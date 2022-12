WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The city of Wilkes-Barre announced their schedule Thursday for picking up leaves and street sweeping for the week of December 12.

According to the city, the leaf vacuum truck and street sweeper will pick up leaves and clean the following areas on Monday, December 12:

South River Street from West Ross Street to South Franklin Street; Odd-numbered side.

Hanover Street from South Main Street to Old River Road; Odd-numbered side.

New Alexander Street from Old River Road to Carey Avenue; Even-numbered side.

Charles Street from Academy Street to New Elizabeth Street; Odd-numbered side.

Edison Street from New Alexander Street to Academy Street; Even-numbered side.

Westminster Street from Wood Street to Thomas Street; Odd-numbered side.

West River Street from Academy Street to South River Street; Even-numbered side.

Park Avenue from Stanton Street to East Northampton Street; Even-numbered side.

On Tuesday, December 13 the following streets will be cleaned:

South River Street from West Ross Street to South Franklin Street; Even-numbered side.

Hanover Street from Old River Road to South Main Street; Even-numbered side.

New Alexander Street from Carey Avenue to Old River Road; Odd-numbered side.

Charles Street from Academy Street to New Elizabeth Street; Even-numbered side.

Edison Street from Academy Street to New Alexander Street; Odd-numbered side.

Westminster Street from Thomas Street to Wood Street; Even-numbered side.

West River Street from South River Street to Academy Street; Odd-numbered side.

Park Avenue from East Northampton Street to Stanton Street; Odd-numbered side.

All streets will be posted for no parking between 8:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. All vehicles parked where they aren’t supposed to be will be ticketed.