WILKES-BARRE CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre City Police Department is looking for a person reported missing early Sunday morning.

Police say that they are looking for 27-year-old Ray Dominguez Rodriguez, a Hispanic man standing at five feet seven inches tall and weighing 215 pounds.

He reportedly has black hair, and green eyes and was last seen wearing a brown shirt, blue jeans, and sneakers, officials say.

Dominguez Rodriguez was last seen in the area of North Washington Street in Wilkes-Barre City at about 5:00 a.m. and is believed by police may be confused or at special risk of harm or injury.

Anyone with information that could help authorities find Dominguez Rodriguez is urged to call 911 or contact the Wilkes-Barre Police Department at (570) 208-4200.