WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre City Police are looking for a missing female.

Police say 20-year-old Jada Ranee Shack was last seen leaving the Catholic Youth Center on South Washington Street Wednesday evening around 9:00.

Shack is said to be wearing all black, shoes, pants, Michael Kors jacket police also say she has mental disabilities.

Police ask that anyone with information on Shack’s whereabouts call 911 immediately.