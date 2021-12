WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Police Department announced on Tuesday they lost one of their own to COVID-19.

The department says Sergeant Christopher Mortensen died on Monday after a long battle with covid. He joined the department in 2002 and worked side-by-side with his K-9 Kroky.

Sergeant Mortensen leaves behind a wife and son, along with a group of officers who say they will always remember him for his knowledge, dedication and professionalism.