Wilkes-Barre City in budget battle as possibility of tax hike considered

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A budget battle is taking place in Wilkes-Barre between the mayor and city council members. The two sides are at odds over a possible property tax hike, an increase in fees for recycling and sewer service and possible employee layoffs.

The mayor says the city is facing a $4 million dollar budget shortfall and needs to make up revenue. Residents are caught in the middle.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have the story on later editions of Eyewitness News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos