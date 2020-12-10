Wilkes-Barre City in budget battle as possibility of tax hike considered

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A budget battle is taking place in Wilkes-Barre between the mayor and city council members. The two sides are at odds over a possible property tax hike, an increase in fees for recycling and sewer service and possible employee layoffs.





The mayor says the city is facing a $4 million dollar budget shortfall and needs to make up revenue. Residents are caught in the middle.

