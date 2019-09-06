Wilkes-Barre City Hosts Founders Day Event at Kirby Park

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The City of Wilkes-Barre invites the community to the 250th celebration of Wilkes-Barre’s founding tomorrow, Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 11 AM to 10 PM at Kirby Park.

The event includes food vendors, amusement rides, live dance, and music performances, tethered hot air balloon rides ($20 per person), hot air balloon glow at dusk, and fireworks at 9:30 PM.

Entertainment Schedule:

11:00 AM- 7:30 PM DJing by S&J Sound

1:15 PM Dance Theatre of Wilkes-Barre

2:00 PM David Blight School of Dance

2:30 PM Conservatory of Dance

7:30-9:30 PM Tom Petty Appreciation Band

The City reminds residents and visitors that alcoholic beverages, glass containers, smoking, and personal fireworks (including sparklers) are prohibited in Kirby Park.

Additionally, dogs are not permitted in the park during the event per City Ordinance Sec. 5-13(c): “No dog shall be allowed in or on any public park or property within the confines of the City of Wilkes-Barre that is being used as a location for a city-sanctioned event”. Kirby Park will close immediately after the conclusion of the fireworks.

(Information from Tyler Ryan)