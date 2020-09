WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The City of Wilkes-Barre has announced that, following a positive COVID-19 test for an employee, the Wilkes-Barre City Hall will close on Thursday October 1 until October 5 for precautionary measures.

During this time, the building will be cleaned and disinfected. City hall is expected to reopen after this period.