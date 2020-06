WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Wilkes-Barre City Hall reopened to the public for the first time in three months. COVID-19 safety measures are in place.





Reporter Andy Mehalshick will take you inside city hall and have information you need to know if you have business at city hall on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.