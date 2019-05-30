Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market Opens June 27th

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Mayor Tony George announced the opening date for the 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market.

The Market will open at 10 AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th. Geisinger Health Plan is a sponsor of the Farmers Market.

Special Events during the Farmers Market include:

· June 27:

o Opening Day Ceremonies Hosted by Mayor Tony George

o National Anthem performed by John Shemo from Geisinger Health Plan

· July 25: Children’s Day

o Child Safety Information from Wilkes-Barre City’s Police, Fire, and Health Depts.

o Sordoni Art Gallery

o Mary Baker-Story Teller & Singer

o Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins “Tux”

o Dunkin’ Donuts’ “Cuppy”

o Story time and activities with the Osterhout Library

o The Luzerne County Literacy Council

· August 1: Veterans’ Appreciation Day

· September 26: Luzerne County Active Aging Day

o Information from the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department & Area Agency on Aging

2019 “MUSIC AT THE MARKET” ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

Performances are from 12:00-1:30 PM

· June 27 Mother Nature’s Sons

· July 11 Dustin Douglas

· July 18 Don Shapelle and the Pickups

· July 25 Mary Baker

· August 1 Zayre Mountain

· August 8 Beck with Baker

· August 15 Vine Street Duo

· August 22 Whiskey & Woods

· August 29 Cruise Control

· September 26 Stanky & the Coalminers

The website link :

market The Facebook event link is: https://www.facebook.com/events/2068182790156345/

(Information from Tyler Ryan)

