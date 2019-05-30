Keep WBRE!

Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market Opens June 27th

News

by: Posted By Jayne Ann Bugda

Posted: / Updated:
Wilkes-Barre Farmers Market Gets Underway-_41765572-159532

(WBRE/WYOU-TV)  Mayor Tony George announced the opening date for the 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market.

The Market will open at 10 AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th.   Geisinger Health Plan is a sponsor of the Farmers Market.

Special Events during the Farmers Market include:

· June 27:

o Opening Day Ceremonies Hosted by Mayor Tony George

o National Anthem performed by John Shemo from Geisinger Health Plan

· July 25: Children’s Day

o Child Safety Information from Wilkes-Barre City’s Police, Fire, and Health Depts.

o Sordoni Art Gallery

o Mary Baker-Story Teller & Singer

o Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins “Tux”

o Dunkin’ Donuts’ “Cuppy”

o Story time and activities with the Osterhout Library

o The Luzerne County Literacy Council

· August 1: Veterans’ Appreciation Day

· September 26: Luzerne County Active Aging Day

o Information from the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department & Area Agency on Aging

2019 “MUSIC AT THE MARKET” ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE

Performances are from 12:00-1:30 PM

· June 27 Mother Nature’s Sons

· July 11 Dustin Douglas

· July 18 Don Shapelle and the Pickups

· July 25 Mary Baker

· August 1 Zayre Mountain

· August 8 Beck with Baker

· August 15 Vine Street Duo

· August 22 Whiskey & Woods

· August 29 Cruise Control

· September 26 Stanky & the Coalminers

The website link : 

market The Facebook event link is: https://www.facebook.com/events/2068182790156345/

(Information from Tyler Ryan)

Trending Stories

If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our Eyewitness News App. You can also follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Community Calendar

Your Photos