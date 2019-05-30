Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market Opens June 27th

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Mayor Tony George announced the opening date for the 2019 Wilkes-Barre City Farmers Market.
The Market will open at 10 AM on Thursday, June 27th at 10:00 AM on Public Square in downtown Wilkes-Barre.
The Market will continue each Thursday from 10:00 AM through 4:00 PM through November 14th. Geisinger Health Plan is a sponsor of the Farmers Market.
Special Events during the Farmers Market include:
· June 27:
o Opening Day Ceremonies Hosted by Mayor Tony George
o National Anthem performed by John Shemo from Geisinger Health Plan
· July 25: Children’s Day
o Child Safety Information from Wilkes-Barre City’s Police, Fire, and Health Depts.
o Sordoni Art Gallery
o Mary Baker-Story Teller & Singer
o Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins “Tux”
o Dunkin’ Donuts’ “Cuppy”
o Story time and activities with the Osterhout Library
o The Luzerne County Literacy Council
· August 1: Veterans’ Appreciation Day
· September 26: Luzerne County Active Aging Day
o Information from the Wilkes-Barre City Health Department & Area Agency on Aging
2019 “MUSIC AT THE MARKET” ENTERTAINMENT SCHEDULE
Performances are from 12:00-1:30 PM
· June 27 Mother Nature’s Sons
· July 11 Dustin Douglas
· July 18 Don Shapelle and the Pickups
· July 25 Mary Baker
· August 1 Zayre Mountain
· August 8 Beck with Baker
· August 15 Vine Street Duo
· August 22 Whiskey & Woods
· August 29 Cruise Control
· September 26 Stanky & the Coalminers
The website link :
market The Facebook event link is: https://www.facebook.com/events/2068182790156345/
(Information from Tyler Ryan)
