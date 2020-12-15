Wilkes-Barre City curbside recycling suspended due to impending winter storm

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The City of Wilkes-Barre announced changes Tuesday to its curbside recycling pickup.

This service will be suspended on Wednesday, December 16th for residents in the Mayflower, Rolling Mill Hill, Iron Triangle, and Goose Island neighborhoods. Recycling will continue on December 21.

Recycling will be suspended on December 17 for residents in South Wilkes-Barre 2, who will have their recycling pick up rescheduled to December 22.

Garbage collection will continue as scheduled.

