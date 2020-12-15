SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — As the anticipation of a large snowfall looms over the northeast, there are some items you might want to pick up and store in your car in case of an emergency. Eyewitness News spoke with a local auto store in Scranton about what you might need.

Don Shorten, store manager of A and A Auto Store in South Scranton, says everybody needs to be prepared for the storm. First, he recommends not going out unless you really have to but if you must, make sure your tires have good tread, your battery is strong, windshield wiper blades aren't worn down, you have a full tank of gas and also make sure to check your coolant level to ensure you have enough anti-freeze.