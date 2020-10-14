Wilkes-Barre City Council meeting canceled, rescheduled for next week in new location

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — According to a press release, the combined session of the Wilkes-Barre City Council scheduled for Thursday, October 15th, 2020, starting at 6 p.m. is canceled along with the meeting of City Council as the Board of Revision of Taxes and Appeals scheduled on the same day and date, starting at 5:45 p.m.

The Wilkes-Barre City Council will be meeting next week for a Combined Session on October 22nd, 2020, at 6 p.m. as previously scheduled following CDC guidelines for attendance.

City Clerk Jim Ryan responded to Eyewitness News with an explanation for the decision.

“The reason for the cancellations is because they were going to be held in Council Chambers. However we found out late last week that the Governor changed the maximum attendance for gatherings to be based on a percentage of square footage of meeting sites, which would have decreased the total attendance in City Council Chambers in City Hall. Future meetings will be held in The Innovation Center indefinitely which will undoubtedly allow for more attendance. Actual attendance will be determined prior to the meetings based on the Governor’s directive,” Ryan explained.