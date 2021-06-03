Wilkes-Barre City announces details of ‘Old Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration’

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Mayor George C. Brown exclusively announced on WBRE’s PA live! the details of Wilkes-Barre City’s ‘Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration’. It will take place on Sunday, July 4th, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. in Kirby Park.

Brown tells Eyewitness News this event will be the opening of Wilkes-Barre after pandemic restrictions are lifted.

Thanks to donations from several supporters, the City will be able to present a traditional firework display, presented by SKYSHOOTERS DISPLAYS, INC. The fireworks display will begin at dusk.

Live entertainment will include Eddie Day and the Starfires, Daddy-O and the Sax Maniax, and our very own Chris Bohinski.

There will be also be food vendors, craft vendors, amusement rides, and games.