Wilkes-Barre Citizen Blight Committee plan weekend clean up

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Area Citizens Blight Committee is planning to be at the Central Railroad of New Jersey station in downtown Wilkes-Barre Saturday morning at 10 a.m.

They will be cleaning up litter around the property and inside including removing old mattresses, trash, clutter and more.

Greg Griffin, of Luzerne County, tells Eyewitness News they will not be altering or removing any of the buildings original elements. There will be close to 25 people helping, rain or shine.

Mr. George Albert, the owner of the train station property, will provide the dumpster and told Griffin he is very happy to have the committee stopping by to clean up.

