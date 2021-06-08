Wilkes-Barre church vandalized, American flag desecrated

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Wilkes-Barre church was struck by vandals Monday in broad daylight. They say it happened sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.





The pastor at Parsons Primitive Methodist Church on Austin Avenue showed Eyewitness News the damage. Several fire extinguishers were discharged throughout the building, someone defecated on the women’s bathroom floor and on a chair in the fellowship hall/Sunday school area and smeared feces on an American flag.

A soundboard was stolen and the pastor’s Bible was ripped up. Wilkes-Barre Police are investigating. Anyone with information or security footage is asked to contact police.

