WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A church in Luzerne County hosted a spectacular Fourth of July show.

On Sunday, the First Presbyterian Church in Downtown Wilkes-Barre partnered up with the Pennsylvania Northeast Chapter of the American Guild of Organists for Celebrate America: Music for Independence Day.

The event was free to the public and dozens gathered for the service which featured an organ performance, hymns, and a combined choir.