WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A ceremony at ‘Welsh Bethel Baptist Church” in Wilkes-Barre honored seven Gold Star Boys who died protecting our country.

In its yearly tradition, the church paid homage to local young men who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms. Newspaper clippings and photos of the local heroes were on display, as the Deacon read each of the seven names aloud during mass this morning.

The names of those service members are also on display outside of the church so the young men who died in combat in World War I and II are never forgotten.

“They gave their life on the line for this country and I think we owe it to them to never forget them,” said Jack Morgan, Deacon, Welsh Bethel Baptist Church.

The monument outside the church with the seven Gold Star Boys’ names was unveiled in 2010.