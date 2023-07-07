EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — On Wednesday, The Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission (PHRC) ordered Wilkes Barre Chicken, LLC to pay more than $48,000 to a former employee in a sexual orientation discrimination case.

The PHRC ordered Wilkes Barre Chicken, LLC to pay $48,839.58 to former employee Kyle Rodin.

Wilkes Barre Chicken, LLC was served with a complaint from the PHRC, which it failed to answer. Because of this, the commission found that Wilkes Barre Chicken, LLC failed to provide Rodin with a workplace free from sexual harassment based on his sex and sexual orientation, between September 2020 and February 2021.

The PHRC determined that Rodin was fired on February 4, 2021, because of his sex and sexual orientation and in retaliation for opposing the harassment.

A public hearing was held on April 6, in Hazleton, on the issue of damages. The state`s case was overseen by Dana Prince, Esq., PHRC Assistant Chief Counsel, and although they were notified of the public hearing, Wilkes Barre Chicken, LLC did not attend.

This order affirms that sexual harassment of any kind will not be tolerated in Pennsylvania. Additionally, retaliating against someone who opposes harassment is against the law. This order should serve as a deterrent for any employer who looks the other way when sexual harassment occurs in their place of business or who fails to respond to complaints served by the Commission. It should also provide encouragement to employees who face discrimination but are worried about coming forward.” PHRC Executive Director Chad Dion Lassiter, MSW.

The commission ordered the business to:

Cease and desist from terminating employees because of their sex and sexual orientation.

Pay Rodin the lump sum of $48,839.58 within 45 days.

Report to the PHRC within 30 days on how it will comply with the order.

The PHRC urges anyone who has experienced acts of discrimination or hate to file a complaint with the PHRC by calling 717-787-4410. Information and resources are also available on the PHRC website.