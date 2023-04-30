WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Cherry Blossom Festival had to call it a day early because of wet weather.

Visitors and vendors had to start packing up Sunday afternoon by 2:00 p.m. at Kirby Park.

That’s five hours sooner than what was scheduled, but the rain and wind didn’t give them a choice.

For everyone there, whether it was to spend a little cash on fun or make some money, it was not the ending they had hoped for.

“I wasn’t like expect it’s nothing crazy but like I didn’t really know it was gonna be raining myself so it kind of got me sad because we didn’t really get too many customers because of that,” said RJ cafe employee David Tyandll.

“We wanted to come back thinking everything would still be here but it’s raining,” said Kingston resident Marina Fomitcheva.

This marked the 46th year for the Cherry Blossom Festival in The Diamond City.