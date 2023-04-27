WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wilkes-Barre Mayor George C. Brown announced Thursday details about the city’s Annual Cherry Blossom Festival.

Mayor George C. Brown says all are welcomed from residents to visitors at the City of Wilkes-Barre’s Annual Cherry Blossom Festival, on Saturday, April 29, and Sunday, April 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. each day in Kirby Park, at 160 Market Street in Wilkes-Barre.

According to the mayor’s press release live entertainment at the Martz Pavilion will begin on Saturday, April 29 will begin with a 10:00 a.m. celebration of World Tai Chi Day. Bret Alexander & Friends will perform from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., followed by Idol Kings from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Festival-goers are reminded that alcoholic beverages are not permitted in the city parks and pets are not allowed during City Sponsored Events. Huey’s Amusements will have family-friendly rides near the football field. Tickets are $1.50 each, $15 for 12 tickets, and $25 for 24 tickets. There will be a $18 all-day wristband on Friday, April 28 from 5:00-9:00 p.m. as a preview to the Cherry Blossom Festival Weekend.

On Sunday, April 30 local dance companies will participate in Pirouettes in the Park from 11:30 AM to 3 PM. Crush will perform from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. There will also be a daily children’s puppet show at 3 PM each day.

The event will include over 60 food and retail vendors, amusement rides and games, and live entertainment and the festival will be happening rain or shine.

Below is a map of all of the craft and food vendors that will be present.

Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre City

For more information on the Wilkes-Barre Cherry Blossom Festival visit their website or Facebook page.