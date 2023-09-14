WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre is gearing up for its 6th Annual Multicultural Parade and Festival, celebrating diversity and different cultures from around the world.
On Wednesday, Mayor George C. Brown invited residents and visitors to come out and celebrate the 6 Annual Multicultural Parade and Festival on Saturday, September 16.
Participants will line up at 10:00 a.m. in their designated areas, and the parade will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of South and South Main Streets, continuing along South Main Street and onto Public Square.
The festival will then begin on Public Square immediately after the parade and continue until 5:00 p.m.
The Parade Route will be as follows:
- The parade begins on South Main Street at South Street;
- Travels along South Main Street;
- Go around Public Square towards East Market Street;
- Ending at the intersection of North Main and Union Streets.
For everyone’s safety officials ask parade-goers to please stay behind all marked lines and barricades along the parade route.
Drivers are advised that on Saturday, September 16, the following roads will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:
- South Main Street from Ross Street through Public Square
- North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street
- South Street from South Franklin to South Washington
- Northampton St. from South Franklin to South Washington
- East Market St. from South Washington St. to Public Square
- West Market St. from South Franklin St. to Public Square
Meters will be bagged and there will be “No Parking” notices posted along the parade route, beginning on the afternoon of Friday, September 15.
Ticketing and towing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 16. To avoid towing and fines, parade visitors and participants are urged to follow both public and private “No Parking” zones.
Mayor Brown wishes to thank the following sponsors:
- Platinum: D&N Furniture, Geisinger, M&T Bank, and Xfinity
- Gold: DLP-Dougherty, Leventhal, & Price, LLP
- Silver: CityMark FCU, Benco Dental, FNCB Bank, Kings College, Luzerne County Community College, O`Donnell Law Offices, P&G, and Wilkes University.
The following vendors will be at the parade and festival:
- Los Antojitos
- Tacos don Kiko
- Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
- Sammy P’s Cocina
- St Nick’s
- Apostolic Pentecostal Church
- 4 the Love of Breakfast
- Sammy’s Caribbean Grill
- Bissou
- Hartman’s Jerk Chicken
- Notis the Gyro King
- Spice Route
- Westwind Jewelry
- Green Mountain Energy
- Loop Internet
- Xfinity
- Trading Faces
- Sordoni Art Gallery
- Children’s Service Center
- Chamber of Commerce
- Luzerne County Head Start
- Wandering Werewolf
- Unitarian Universalist Congregation
- G&D Creations
- Proctor & Gamble
- Candy Queen
- Sundance
- Taco Jacks Nails
- NEPA Inclusive
- Action Together
- NAACP
- Greek Stones Handcrafted Jewelry
- Wilkes-Barre Health Department
- Scentsy
- El Sol de Oaxaca
- Awa`s Arts & Crafts
- Wilkes University
- King`s College
- Blizzwear
For more information on the Multicultural Parade and Festival visit the City of Wilkes-Barre’s website or their Facebook page.