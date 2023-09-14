WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre is gearing up for its 6th Annual Multicultural Parade and Festival, celebrating diversity and different cultures from around the world.

On Wednesday, Mayor George C. Brown invited residents and visitors to come out and celebrate the 6 Annual Multicultural Parade and Festival on Saturday, September 16.

Participants will line up at 10:00 a.m. in their designated areas, and the parade will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of South and South Main Streets, continuing along South Main Street and onto Public Square.

The festival will then begin on Public Square immediately after the parade and continue until 5:00 p.m.

The Parade Route will be as follows:

  • The parade begins on South Main Street at South Street;
  • Travels along South Main Street;
  • Go around Public Square towards East Market Street;
  • Ending at the intersection of North Main and Union Streets.

For everyone’s safety officials ask parade-goers to please stay behind all marked lines and barricades along the parade route.

Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre City

Drivers are advised that on Saturday, September 16, the following roads will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

  • South Main Street from Ross Street through Public Square
  • North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street
  • South Street from South Franklin to South Washington
  • Northampton St. from South Franklin to South Washington
  • East Market St. from South Washington St. to Public Square
  • West Market St. from South Franklin St. to Public Square

Meters will be bagged and there will be “No Parking” notices posted along the parade route, beginning on the afternoon of Friday, September 15.

Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre City Government

Ticketing and towing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 16. To avoid towing and fines, parade visitors and participants are urged to follow both public and private “No Parking” zones.

Mayor Brown wishes to thank the following sponsors:

  • Platinum: D&N Furniture, Geisinger, M&T Bank, and Xfinity
  • Gold: DLP-Dougherty, Leventhal, & Price, LLP
  • Silver: CityMark FCU, Benco Dental, FNCB Bank, Kings College, Luzerne County Community College, O`Donnell Law Offices, P&G, and Wilkes University.

The following vendors will be at the parade and festival:

  1. Los Antojitos
  2. Tacos don Kiko
  3. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
  4. Sammy P’s Cocina
  5. St Nick’s
  6. Apostolic Pentecostal Church
  7. 4 the Love of Breakfast
  8. Sammy’s Caribbean Grill
  9. Bissou
  10. Hartman’s Jerk Chicken
  11. Notis the Gyro King
  12. Spice Route
  13. Westwind Jewelry
  14. Green Mountain Energy
  15. Loop Internet
  16. Xfinity
  17. Trading Faces
  18. Sordoni Art Gallery
  19. Children’s Service Center
  20. Chamber of Commerce
  21. Luzerne County Head Start
  22. Wandering Werewolf
  23. Unitarian Universalist Congregation
  24. G&D Creations
  25. Proctor & Gamble
  26. Candy Queen
  27. Sundance
  28. Taco Jacks Nails
  29. NEPA Inclusive
  30. Action Together
  31. NAACP
  32. Greek Stones Handcrafted Jewelry
  33. Wilkes-Barre Health Department
  34. Scentsy
  35. El Sol de Oaxaca
  36. Awa`s Arts & Crafts
  37. Wilkes University
  38. King`s College
  39. Blizzwear

For more information on the Multicultural Parade and Festival visit the City of Wilkes-Barre’s website or their Facebook page.