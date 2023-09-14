WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The City of Wilkes-Barre is gearing up for its 6th Annual Multicultural Parade and Festival, celebrating diversity and different cultures from around the world.

On Wednesday, Mayor George C. Brown invited residents and visitors to come out and celebrate the 6 Annual Multicultural Parade and Festival on Saturday, September 16.

Participants will line up at 10:00 a.m. in their designated areas, and the parade will begin promptly at 11:00 a.m. at the intersection of South and South Main Streets, continuing along South Main Street and onto Public Square.

The festival will then begin on Public Square immediately after the parade and continue until 5:00 p.m.

The Parade Route will be as follows:

The parade begins on South Main Street at South Street;

Travels along South Main Street;

Go around Public Square towards East Market Street;

Ending at the intersection of North Main and Union Streets.

For everyone’s safety officials ask parade-goers to please stay behind all marked lines and barricades along the parade route.

Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre City

Drivers are advised that on Saturday, September 16, the following roads will be closed from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.:

South Main Street from Ross Street through Public Square

North Main Street from Public Square to Union Street

South Street from South Franklin to South Washington

Northampton St. from South Franklin to South Washington

East Market St. from South Washington St. to Public Square

West Market St. from South Franklin St. to Public Square

Meters will be bagged and there will be “No Parking” notices posted along the parade route, beginning on the afternoon of Friday, September 15.

Courtesy: Wilkes-Barre City Government

Ticketing and towing will begin at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, September 16. To avoid towing and fines, parade visitors and participants are urged to follow both public and private “No Parking” zones.

Mayor Brown wishes to thank the following sponsors:

Platinum : D&N Furniture, Geisinger, M&T Bank, and Xfinity

: D&N Furniture, Geisinger, M&T Bank, and Xfinity Gold : DLP-Dougherty, Leventhal, & Price, LLP

: DLP-Dougherty, Leventhal, & Price, LLP Silver: CityMark FCU, Benco Dental, FNCB Bank, Kings College, Luzerne County Community College, O`Donnell Law Offices, P&G, and Wilkes University.

The following vendors will be at the parade and festival:

Los Antojitos Tacos don Kiko Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream Sammy P’s Cocina St Nick’s Apostolic Pentecostal Church 4 the Love of Breakfast Sammy’s Caribbean Grill Bissou Hartman’s Jerk Chicken Notis the Gyro King Spice Route Westwind Jewelry Green Mountain Energy Loop Internet Xfinity Trading Faces Sordoni Art Gallery Children’s Service Center Chamber of Commerce Luzerne County Head Start Wandering Werewolf Unitarian Universalist Congregation G&D Creations Proctor & Gamble Candy Queen Sundance Taco Jacks Nails NEPA Inclusive Action Together NAACP Greek Stones Handcrafted Jewelry Wilkes-Barre Health Department Scentsy El Sol de Oaxaca Awa`s Arts & Crafts Wilkes University King`s College Blizzwear

For more information on the Multicultural Parade and Festival visit the City of Wilkes-Barre’s website or their Facebook page.