WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coronation of the king across the pond is translating into big business here at home.

Wet Paint Printing and Design in Wilkes-Barre is also busy making cutouts of the king and the royal family.

The company started out printing on shirts, but then started to print life-size cutouts of celebrities.

The owner of the business says they’ve had an increase in production due to the coronation allowing them to hire two more full-time employees.

“Usually we’re selling somewhere around 100-200 Prince Charles per day, now we’re selling somewhere around 4-500 Prince Charles a day, so it’s really business is booming,” said Bruce Montigney, Shop Foreman at Wet Paint Printing and Design.

The print shop has been in business for 34 years. The coronation is Saturday, May 6.