WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — With an eye on redevelopment, local and state officials toured a Wilkes-Barre building that’s being repurposed for new use.

The Murry-Smith Furniture Company building on South Main Street Tuesday is being converted.

The ground floor will be home to the Building Blocks Early Learning Center. The upper floors will be converted into 34 apartments.

The project is benefiting from a Neighborhood Assistance Program, which encourages private investment in nonprofit projects.

“As former Mayor of Lock Haven, when I see this kind of thing going on, I really get excited because I know how transformational it can be and it will be for here,” DCED Deputy Secretary for Community Affairs and Development Rick Vilello.

In 2023, the state has approved $36,000,000 through the Neighborhood Assistance Program to benefit housing programs and more.