WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Wilkes-Barre Police say an accident closed part of Wilkes-Barre Boulevard Friday morning.

The road was closed between Scott and Butler Street so officials could remove debris from the road. Wilkes-Barre Police tell 28/22 News that it was a two-car accident with one car ending up on its side.

There are no reported injuries and the road has been re-opened according to Wilkes-Barre Police.