Wilkes-Barre begins clean up of creeks and waterways

WILKES BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were out early this morning to work on a major cleanup project here in Wilkes-Barre.

All five creeks that run through the city are being cleaned out of debris and extra sediment.

It’s an unusual sight to see, heavy machinery in a creek. But they are right where they need to be, cleaning up Solomon Creek from debris and sediment that has built up over the last year.





“When you get debris out of the creek the water will flow more naturally. We try to eliminate any debris building up near bridges, and this is the best way to get it out of the creek,” explained Butch Frati, Wilkes-Barre director of operations.

Debris has built up, even more, this year because of tropical storm Ida.

“Were committed to cleaning out all the creeks. Make sure that if there is another situation like September 1st with Ida, the water flows much better than it did,” stated Mayor George Brown.

Officials say that you can find all kinds of debris in the river. Including tires, logs, and even bicycles.

“A lot of sediment that builds up above stream and above the creek. It just happens to settle in certain areas of the channel. Once in a while, we get a fridge or grocery store cart, but not often,” said Frati.

“This is important to our administration, to make sure that we do it quickly but also the right way. Utilizing the contractors to do that, it’s important because of the amount of water that flows through all five creeks,” explained Mayor Brown.

Water can have a big impact on wildlife in the creeks and the Susquehanna basin.

“It is a habitat stream meaning that there are areas that hold small fish species. All five including Solomon Creek, we hope to have under contract for debris removal by the end of next week,” stated Frati.

While they have begun work already Solomon Creek will still take a few weeks to complete cleanup as crews work their way downstream.