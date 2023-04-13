WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews in Wilkes-Barre were on the move Thursday afternoon.

Crews were called to Barney Street just after 5:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Wilkes-Barre City Assistant Fire Chief Christopher Buchanan tells Eyewitness News the fire was in a second-floor bedroom.

Assistant Chief Buchanan said the fire was knocked down quickly and is now under investigation.

The red cross was called to help two residents affected by the fire.

According to officials, the building inspector declared the home unfit for anyone to live in. Once the building is brought up to code, the residents may return.