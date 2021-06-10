Wilkes-Barre area high schools graduate for last time before consolidation

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Graduation day signifies change and the start of a new chapter. But for three high schools in Luzerne County, it marks the end of an era.

The 2021 senior classes from Elmer L. Meyers, G.A.R. And Coughlin High Schools are the last to graduate from their respective schools.

Coughlin, the largest of the three, held its graduation ceremony at the Mohegan Sun Arena, Thursday afternoon. This institution has a rich history in the community, being a staple in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District for over 100 years. G.A.R. and Meyers High Schools held their graduations Thursday morning.

“It being the last year is just so difficult to comprehend, because I’ve seen so many friends and family graduate before me, and I’m just grateful to be part of the last class for sure,” Megan Gallagher, Meyers High School, class of 2021.

These graduates are writing history on their graduation day. They will be the last class to graduate until the schools merge to one Wilkes-Barre Area High School in the fall.

“I feel like it’s an honor because I’ve had many family, like generations of my family come here and it’s sad but it’s exciting to graduate on the stage that they have as well,” said Emily Engle, G.A.R. class of 2021.

Each school held its own celebrations to commemorate the day. G.A.R. alumni celebrated the end of an era with a community gathering, reflection on their experiences — together.

“Most of us here are class of ’72. We loved going to G.A.R we have G.A.R. pride, we’ll always be Grenadiers in our heart,” said Bob Manfre, G.A.R. class of ’72.

