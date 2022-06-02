PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Several Luzerne County School Districts are among the most underfunded in the state, according to the non-profit ReadyNation.

On Thursday, business and education leaders gathered at Wilkes-Barre Area Career and Technical Center to talk about much needed funding. The new report from ReadyNation says adequate funding would ensure an effective school to workforce pipeline to overcome workforce shortages.

And students at the technical center agree.

“We really need to help get money into the technical schools. Right now, there is a shortage and if we can put more money into the schools to help train any other things like plumbing, electrical, and all other aspects, it will help with the workforce shortages,” said WBACTC senior Robert Miller.

Administrators say they need funding to provide maximum educational opportunities for students before they head into the workforce.

“Our schools and schools like ours across the state need adequate funding for equipment for safety for security for our students to provide them an absolute best quality education that makes them competitive and life long learners in our economy,” said Anthony Guariglia, administrative director at WBACTC.