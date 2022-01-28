Wilkes-Barre apartment building deemed unlivable after deadly fire at Genetti’s

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — New developments surfaced Friday in the aftermath of a deadly fire at a Wilkes-Barre complex that killed one person and displaced more than 100. The building is now being called unlivable.

City officials tell Eyewitness News that the Reddington-Hotel Efficiencies Building is unlivable because of the damage caused by the fire early Tuesday morning. There is now a sign on the front door of the building.

Flames broke out at around 2:00 a.m., Tuesday morning, on the third floor of the six-story building, where 67-year-old, Larry Wilson, died in the fire. Other residents were able to escape the flames and are now being helped by the American Red Cross.

Genetti’s also opened up more than two dozen rooms to help fire victims. The six-story building is part of the Genetti Hotel and Conference Center complex in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

A state police fire marshall is working with Wilkes-Barre fire officials to investigate the cause, as there is still no word on what started this fire.

Investigators say the fire caused heavy damage on the third floor, significant water damage on the first three floors and smoke damage throughout the entire building. But, city officials have not said why the building has been deemed unlivable.

Eyewitness News was told more information will be forthcoming through the day, Friday.

Reporter Andy Mehalshick will have more on this still-developing story in later editions of Eyewitness News