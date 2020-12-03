Wilkes-Barre announces new safety protocols as COVID-19 cases rise

Physical access to city services restricted but services remain available by other means

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre has announced new safety measures in response to the rising number of COVID-19 cases.

Beginning Thursday, December 3, the Dept. of Public Works headquarters, city fire stations and WBPD headquarters will all be restricted to the public. At city hall, the following safety measures will be in effect:

All visitors and employees must enter the building from the parking lot/rear entrance of the building.

Proper mask use, temperature checks, symptom evaluation, and travel screening will be conducted for anyone entering City Hall.

There will be no public access to City Hall restrooms.

Visitors will be restricted to access for services on the 1st floor only. City staff will assist visitors seeking services from 2nd, 3rd, and 4th floor offices, as the city continues to provide full services during the pandemic.

City Hall hours remain Monday through Friday, 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM, excluding holidays.

All visitors and employees must exit City Hall through the Market Street doors.

CityMark Credit Union members must use the Washington Street entrance to both enter and exit when doing transactions. CityMark suggests that members utilize the drive thru at their new office at 225 South River Street in Plains, PA.

Residents are encouraged to utilize the city’s secure payment drop-off box, located outside the Washington Street entrance. Residents requesting a receipt for payments should include a self-addressed, stamped envelope. NO CASH WILL BE ACCEPTED.

Checks and Money Orders made payable to the City of Wilkes-Barre, will be accepted for payment of: Wilkes-Barre City Property Tax Parking Tickets Quality of Life Violation Tickets Wilkes-Barre City Recycling Fees Wilkes-Barre City Sewer Maintenance Fees

Checks and Money Orders made payable to the Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority (WVSA) will be accepted for payment of Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority Fees. Additionally, parking tickets can be paid online at epay.cityhallsystems.com.

Wilkes-Barre City Recycling Fees, Wilkes-Barre City Sewer Maintenance Fees, and Wyoming Valley Sanitary Authority Fees can also be paid online at wvsa.org. Payments can also be sent to Wilkes-Barre City Tax Office, 40 East Market Street, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711. Postmark date will be accepted as the payment date.

SOURCE: WILKES-BARRE CITY