Wilkes-Barre announces ‘Code Blue’ emergency shelter program

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor George C. Brown announced Thursday that the City of Wilkes-Barre will now have a ‘Code Blue’ emergency shelter in the Diamond City.

According to Brown, the shelter will be located at the Calvary Bible Church at 410 South River Street. The Code Blue Emergency Shelter Program will be administered by Keystone Mission.

Brown says the city will assist the program by determining when a code blue is necessary, publicizing when it will take effect, and having city personnel notify the homeless.

Code blue will be issued in Wilkes-Barre when the National Weather Service forecasts temperatures of 20 degrees or below, and when there is expected snowfall of 12 inches or more.

During the code blue, the shelter will be open to those in need beginning at 9 p.m. and will close at 7 a.m.

The public will also be notified of a code blue by the lighting of a blue light on Public Square.

Those interested in volunteering with the Code Blue Program may contact Keystone Mission at (570) 871-4795 Ex. 406, or by sending an email to Volunteer@KeystoneMission.org.

