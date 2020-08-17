Wilkes-Barre adding police substations to 5 city neighborhoods

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV)The City of Wilkes-Barre will soon be bringing police services to neighborhoods throughout the city in the form of police substations.

The city will establish five substations throughout the its five districts. Eyewitness News spoke with Mayor George Brown about the motivation behind this plan and what residents can expect to see in their neighborhoods.

“There will be a police car occasionally parked here. The officers be walking the neighborhoods. People will see them. There is a presence here with our police officers so they can come and talk to them if they feel the need to,” Mayor Brown told us.

The Mayor says the owners of these buildings are donating their use to the city. It will not cost taxpayers money to establish these substations. Advanced Hearing Solutions will still be operational during this time.

Andy Mehalshick will have more on this story on later editions of Eyewitness News.