HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) announced the Wild Resource Conservation Program they are accepting grant applications.

This program helps non-game animals, native plants, and their habitats in Pennsylvania.

“These grants help support field research and on-the-ground conservation projects that protect some of our most vulnerable species. This particular grant round is focused on efforts to support Pennsylvania`s wide array of wildlife and native wild plants, which are a part of our beautiful and diverse ecosystem,” Dunn said.

The Wild Resource Conservation Program says the grant applications they accept will be aimed at surveys and projects on birds, rare plant genetic conservation, and propagation studies.

The Wild Resource Conservation Program was launched in 1982 and has been supporting the research and protection of Pennsylvania’s native wildlife.

Grant applications are open from June 26 to September 1 and are only available on DCNR’s online grant application system.