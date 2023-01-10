KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A man is dead and his wife now faces several charges, namely homicide, after a January 4 fire in Luzerne County.

On January 4 around 1:00 a.m., first responders were called to the 30 block of Holiday Drive in the Green Acres Apartments, to extinguish a fire. A man died and nine others were displaced as a result of the fire.

The victim in the fire was identified as Wilbert Smalls, Lisa’s husband.

According to court documents, Lisa Starruick-Smalls was arraigned last week on several charges related to arson.

Now, Kingston’s chief of police tells Eyewitness News they are charging Starruick-Smalls with one count of homicide following a six-day investigation.

She is held in the Luzerne County Prison without bail.