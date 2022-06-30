EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A water main break is impacting residents in one section of East Stroudsburg Thursday.

According to the Monroe County Control Center, the main break is on Brodhead Avenue near Centre Street, and they say the impacts are “pretty widespread”.

Eyewitness News called LVHN Pocono Hospital, which is a few blocks from where the break occurred, and an operator said their water pressure is impacted but maintainence says its expected to return to normal soon.

The control center also added that crews are out trying to remedy the break as quickly as possible.

Eyewitness News will keep you updated with the latest information as it becomes available.