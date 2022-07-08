FILE – The DoorDash app is shown on a smartphone on Feb. 27, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo, File)

(KTVX) – Whoops! Thousands of hungry customers took advantage of a DoorDash glitch on Thursday, which allowed them to make orders without verifying payment.

As a result, thousands of users flooded social media platforms with posts and memes, showing them making lavish orders ranging from hundreds of dollars in chicken wings to thousands of dollars in top-shelf bottles of tequila.

Many expressed joy over being able to make the DoorDash order of their dreams while others were disappointed that they weren’t able to take advantage of the glitch.

A DoorDash spokesperson released the following statement to KTVX regarding the glitch:

“On the evening of July 7th DoorDash experienced a payment processing issue, and as a result, some users were able to check out without an authorized form of payment for a short period of time. We were subsequently notified that some users were placing fraudulent orders, and we immediately corrected the issue. We’re actively canceling fraudulent orders, and are in touch with merchants impacted to ensure they are compensated for any unauthorized orders they may have received. We work to ensure that we are always offering the highest quality of service to the communities we serve, and we sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this.“

It’s unclear how long the error affected the food ordering service.

In a different move on Thursday, the San Francisco-based company formed its own political action committee, DashPAC, which will lobby in Washington, D.C. The Hill reports DoorDash has been gathering its team since the beginning of the pandemic. Though the PAC’s work has yet to be announced, the Hill notes DoorDash and other companies pushed back on Democratic laws hoping to redefine gig workers as employees.