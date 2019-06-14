White House press secretary Sanders steps down

WASHINGTON D.C. — Big news out of Washington. White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is stepping down.

President Trump says White House press secretary Sarah Sanders is stepping down.

“She is tough, but she’s good. She has been so great, she has such heart,” Trump said.

Sanders has held the job for about two years, and has worked for the president for about three and a half.

“I couldn’t be prouder to have had the opportunity to serve my country, and particularly to work for this President,” Sanders said.

She is known as a fierce defender of the president.

“He didn’t need to nor did he collude with the Russians,” Sanders said.

And for combative exchanges with reporters and sometimes affected by the emotion of the daily news.

“HIs daughter is a Jewish American and his son-in-law is the descendant of Holocaust survivors,” Sanders said.

But press briefings typically an every day event in many recent administrations have been sparse this year, the last one on March 11th, reporters often catching up with Sanders on the White House driveway.

News of Sanders’ departure was first announced via Twitter wit the president’s press team getting only a 45-minute heads up. Sanders arguably one of the most visible members of the administration says she wants to spend more time with her family, making her last day on the job at the end of the month.

Sanders is the third woman to hold the job.

