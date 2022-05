WHITE HAVEN LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)- The White Haven police are urging drivers to be careful as they travel Saturday.

According to police, a hole has opened in the road on the Eastbound side of the I-80 bridge.

Troopers from State Police Fern Ridge are assisting with traffic control on scene.

State Police told Eyewitness News that crews are on scene working to patch the hole now.