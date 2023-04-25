WHITE HAVEN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews were called to a fire in White Haven Thursday evening, and it’s the second time they’ve responded to the home within one week.

Firefighters responded to 408 Buffalo Street around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night.

Chief Tom Szoke tells Eyewitness News the fire appeared to have started in the basement when a neighbor noticed flames coming out of the side of the house.

Chief Szoke says there was no power in the house due to the original fire that happened last week causing this fire to be suspicious.

A firefighter was briefly trapped battling a blaze at the home last week on April 20 and was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital to be checked out.

Police are continuing their investigation.