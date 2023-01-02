WHITE DEER TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police in Union County have charged a man after they say he set fire to his neighbor’s porch.

Pennsylvania State Police say that they arrested a 35-year-old Jamarro Wells, of White Deer, for charges related to the alleged arson.

Troopers say that they received a call at around 1:39 a.m. on Sunday, January 1, saying that Wells was setting a fire on his neighbor’s porch. Troopers then arrived on the scene along with the White Deer Fire Company at around 1:50 a.m. Upon arriving, they extinguished the fire and determined it to be arson, according to police.

The police say they determined that Wells set fire to his 46-year-old neighbor’s chairs and clothing on her porch with a lighter. He then fled the scene. Wells’ neighbor was able to escape, and once safe, called 911.

Troopers say that they were able to identify Wells through interviews and video surveillance.

Wells was charged with arson, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person, dangerous burning, and criminal mischief. He was committed to Union County jail, where his bail is set at $100,000.00.