While Powerball jackpot climbs, $3M winning scratch-off sold in Luzerne County

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Pennsylvania Lottery scratch-off ticket worth $3 million was sold in Luzerne County, lottery officials announced Wednesday.

H Brars Mini Mart in Hazle Township sold a $3 million winning Monopoly 100x scratch-off. The store in the 500 block of Cando Expressway will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

With the Powerball drawing coming Wednesday night, many NEPA residents are taking their chances at winning.

This week there have been multiple winners announced within our area. Tuesday, the PA Lottery said a winning ticket worth over $800,000 was sold at a Uni-Mart in Pocono Summit.

On Monday in Luzerne County, a Powerball ticket worth $150k was sold and went unclaimed over the weekend. Also announced Monday was a winning ticket sold in Gilbert, Monroe County worth over $500, 000.

The Powerball jackpot has grown for Wednesday night’s drawing to $570 million with a cash option of $410.1 million.

Wednesday’s drawing is scheduled for 11:00 p.m.