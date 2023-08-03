PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — The Keystone State is home to many greats, from singers to actors, but what about in the football world? There are a lot of Hall of Fame players from the Commonwealth that you might not know.

These Hall of Famers came from all over Pennsylvania, including 22 towns or cities that spread across 16 counties. There are even three from Central Pennsylvania!

Below are the offensive players from Pennsylvania that have been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, according to its website. Players from Central Pennsylvania will be bolded.

NAME BIRTHPLACE POSITION TEAM(S) YEAR ENSHRINED Charles Bednarik Bethlehem OL/C/LB Philadelphia Eagles 1967 Frederick Biletnikoff Erie WR Oakland Raiders 1988 George Blanda Youngwood QB/K Chicago Bears

Baltimore Colts

Houston Oilers

Oakland Raiders 1981 James Covert Conway OL/T Chicago Bears 2020 Michael “Mike” Ditka Carnegie TE Chicago Bears

Philadelphia Eagles

Dallas Cowboys 2016 Anthony “Tony” Dorsett Rochester HB/FB/RB Dallas Cowboys

Denver Broncos 1994 Russell “Russ” Grimm Scottdale OL/G Washington Redskins 2010 Marvin Harrison Philadelphia WR Indianapolis Colts 2016 Stanley “Stan” Jones Altoona OL/G/DT Chicago Bears

Washington Redskins 1991 Leroy Kelly Philadelphia HB/FB/RB Cleveland Browns 1994 James “Jim” Kelly Pittsburgh QB Buffalo Bills 2002 Daniel “Dan” Marino, Jr. Pittsburgh QB Miami Dolphins 2005 Curtis Martin Jr. Pittsburgh HB/FB/RB New England Patriots

New York Jets 2013 Joseph “Joe” Montana Jr. New Eagle QB San Francisco 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs 2000 Lenny Moore Reading HB/FB/FL/RB Baltimore Colts 1975 Michael “Mike” Munchak Scranton OL/G Houston Oilers 2001 Joe Namath Beaver Falls QB New York Jets

Los Angeles Rams 1985 Andre Reed Allentown WR Buffalo Bills

Washington Redskins 2014 Joe Stydahar Kaylor U/T Chicago Bears 1967 Charley Trippi Pittston HB/FB/QB Chicago Cardinals 1968 John “Johnny” Unitas Pittsburgh QB Baltimore Colts

San Diego Chargers 1979

The offensive list is filled with some of the most notable quarterbacks in NFL history. Between Blanda, Jim Kelly, Marino, Montana, Namath and Unitas they’ve won a total of six Super Bowl rings, four AFL Championships and three NFL championships. Montana even beat Marino in Super Bowl XIX.

Marino and Kelly also shared the same draft class of 1983, which is also when fellow Hall of Famer John Elway entered the league.

Below are the defensive players from Pennsylvania that have been inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame, according to its website. Players from Central Pennsylvania will be bolded.

NAME BIRTHPLACE POSITION TEAM(S) YEAR ENSHRINED Herbert “Herb” Adderley Philadelphia DB/CB Green Bay Packers

Dallas Cowboys 1980 John Butler Pittsburgh DB/CB Pittsburgh Steelers 2012 William “Bill” George Waynesburg LB Chicago Bears

Los Angeles Rams 1974 Jack Ham, Jr. Johnstown LB Pittsburgh Steelers 1988 Joseph “Joe” Klecko Chester DT/NT/DE New York Jets

Indianapolis Colts 2023* Taujan “Ty” Law Aliquippa DB/CB New England Patriots

New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs

Denver Broncos 2019 Darrelle Revis Aliquippa CB New York Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

New England Patriots

Kansas City Chiefs 2023* Joseph “Joe” Schmidt Pittsburgh LB Detroit Lions 1973 Jason Taylor Pittsburgh DL/DE Miami Dolphins

Washington Redskins

New York Jets 2017 Emlen Tunnel Bryn Mawr DB/S New York Giants

Green Bay Packers 1967 Randy White Pittsburgh DL/DT Dallas Cowboys 1994

Even though they both suited up for the same team, Revis was born just three years before his fellow 2023 Hall of Fame inductee Klecko called it a career. While in different defensive positions, the two will key for the Jets, Klecko recorded 78 sacks while Revis came away with 29 career interceptions.

Of the 32 Hall of Famers from Pennsylvania, only four played for Pennsylvania teams, two with the Steelers and two with the Eagles.

*The 2023 NFL Hall of Fame Ceremony is set to take place on Aug. 3, 2023.