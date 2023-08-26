WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Saturday families gathered in Downtown Wilkes-Barre to explore the magic that settled in its midtown village.

The Diamond City Partnership presented “Downtown Discoveries Kid’s Fest” at no charge.

Frozen’s princess Elsa made more than just an appearance taking part in sing-a-longs and taking pictures with the kids.

The small festival brought some big fun with activities, food, and games.

Organizers hope more events like this will increase activity downtown.

“We’re trying to bring life back into helps businesses located in the downtown,” said Shelby Monk the marketing and events coordinator of Diamond City Partnership.

This was the third annual event and they look forward to doing it bigger and better next year.